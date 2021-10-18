https://ria.ru/20211018/arest-1755113383.html

Representative of LPR detained by Kiev in JCCC was taken into custody

A representative of the LPR detained by Kiev in the JCCC was taken into custody – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Representative of LPR detained by Kiev in JCCC was taken into custody

The Severodonetsk City Court of the Luhansk Region arrested a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic detained by Kiev in the RIA Novosti Joint Center, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T21: 19

2021-10-18T21: 19

2021-10-18T21: 19

in the world

UN

Luhansk

Lugansk region

security service of ukraine

Donetsk People’s Republic

smm osce

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152615/01/1526150198_0:151:2500:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_5a369ad6beab47b895d19a6be32cfe50.jpg

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Severodonetsk City Court of the Luhansk Region arrested a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic detained by Kiev at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) Andrey Kosyak, the press service of the Luhansk Region Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday. in the form of detention, “- said in a message on the agency’s website. According to the prosecutor’s office, the representative of the LPR during the arrest had a firearm with two equipped magazines. It is noted that the detainee is suspected of participating in the activities of banned armed groups. “During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that since July 2021, the suspect has been serving as a” supervisor of the representative office of the Special Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire “, which is part of the so-called” People’s Militia of the LPR. “… The detention was carried out by the counterintelligence of the SBU together with units of the armed forces of Ukraine,” the prosecutor’s office added. Last Wednesday, the LPR said that Ukrainian saboteurs during the work agreed with Kiev at the withdrawal of forces near the city of Zolote in Donbass captured a representative of Luhansk in STsKK Andrey Kosyak. In Kiev, they claim that an employee of the department was detained because he was conducting reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian security forces. The LPR denied this information. The People’s Police of the LPR accused the special services of Ukraine of torture and the use of psychotropic substances during the interrogation of a representative of the LPR, and the OSCE SMM – of inaction on the issue of his release. The LPR representative office in the JCCC on Thursday severed all contacts with Kiev, and on Friday also withdrew all security guarantees previously given to work at the contact line, and restricted the movement of patrols along a number of routes. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

https://ria.ru/20211018/donbass-1755077103.html

Luhansk

Lugansk region

Donetsk People’s Republic

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152615/01/1526150198_113-0:2388:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_f011df58d077f248ce86eefca7c5019a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, luhansk, luhansk region, security service of ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, smm osce, the situation in the dpr and lnr