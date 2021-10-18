Reshetnikov considered the recovery of the Russian economy exhausted

Maxim Reshetnikov

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



The growth rate of Russia’s GDP in 2021 is unlikely to exceed 4.2%, and in recent months there has been a slowdown in business activity amid the exhaustion of funds for economic recovery. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov during a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, Interfax reports.

“In the last two months we have seen that business activity has slowed down, the overall recovery has exhausted itself and now the economy has entered its own trajectory,” he said.

According to him, due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the ministry “hardly” can count on higher rates of economic growth this year.

On September 21, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade improved the forecast for Russia’s GDP growth from 3.8 to 4.2% at the end of the year. According to experts of the ministry, in monetary terms, the gross domestic product will grow to 124.4 trillion rubles. If these forecasts come true, GDP growth this year could be the country’s fastest growing economy since 2012. At the same time, the ministry lowered the estimate of GDP growth for 2022–2024 by 0.2 percentage points, to 3%.