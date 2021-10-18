Restrictive measures will strengthen in St. Petersburg, Beglov said on October 18, 2021 – City – News of St. Petersburg

“If the increase in the incidence continues, the city government will strengthen restrictive measures,” – said the mayor on October 18 in his radio address.
According to him, in St. Petersburg they are strengthening control over social distance and observance of the mask regime.
The epidemic situation, Beglov said, is controlled, but not easy. The city is ramping up the number of coronavirus beds and bringing its total this week to 9,500. But this is due to the planned care in the Aleksandrovskaya hospital and the multidisciplinary city hospital No. 2. Some patients may not wait until it returns.
“The coronavirus pandemic is not abating. At the end of last week, the daily number of cases in our city exceeded 3,000. The number of hospitalizations is growing, the governor said. “We are strengthening control over observance of the mask regime in public places and social distance.”
As Fontanka wrote, the Moscow metro has already begun to fine passengers with masks on their chins.
According to the governor of St. Petersburg, because of the situation in the city, the Cultural Forum – “safety above all else” had to be canceled, and now the city “cannot afford” such an event.
Alexander Beglov again called on all unvaccinated people to get injections. And he noted that the state authorities of St. Petersburg and subordinate institutions have reached an 80 percent mark in the number of vaccinated and recovered no more than six months ago.