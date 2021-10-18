Restrictive measures will strengthen in St. Petersburg, Beglov said on October 18, 2021 – City – News of St. Petersburg

“If the increase in the incidence continues, the city government will strengthen restrictive measures,” – said the mayor on October 18 in his radio address.

According to him, in St. Petersburg they are strengthening control over social distance and observance of the mask regime.

The epidemic situation, Beglov said, is controlled, but not easy. The city is ramping up the number of coronavirus beds and bringing its total this week to 9,500. But this is due to the planned care in the Aleksandrovskaya hospital and the multidisciplinary city hospital No. 2. Some patients may not wait until it returns.