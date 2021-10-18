https://ria.ru/20210804/rianna-1744378580.html

Rihanna became a billionaire

Rihanna became a billionaire – Russia news today

Rihanna became a billionaire

MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known worldwide as the American singer Rihanna, has officially become a billionaire, her fortune is currently $ 1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known worldwide as the American singer Rihanna, has officially become a billionaire, her fortune is currently $ 1.7 billion, according to Forbes. earned thanks to the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which she founded in 2017. In addition, Rihanna owns a $ 270 million stake in lingerie company Savage x Fenty. The remainder of the capital comes from the celebrity’s income as a singer and actress, and it is noted that social media advertising played a significant role in promoting the brand of the cosmetics company (Rihanna has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter). Fenty Beauty is a joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. The company was launched in 2017. The company’s lineup includes beauty products for a variety of skin tones, such as foundations in 50 shades, and according to LVMH, the line has reached over $ 550 million in annual revenue by 2018, beating other celebrity-founded brands such as Kylie Cosmetics. KKW Beauty and Honest Company.

