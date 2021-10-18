Rihanna bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $ 13.8 million (photos)

Paul McCartney lives across the street from the singer, and Madonna is nearby.

33-year-old singer Rihanna became the owner of a mansion in Beverly Hills, paying $ 13.8 million for it, reports TMZ.

The 708-square-meter home, built in the 1930s, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a huge marble kitchen. There is also a gym, spa, spacious living room.

The dwelling features a sophisticated design that combines new and traditional elements. It is designed in the style of a farmhouse.

The size of the entire plot, which is now the property of the artist, is 2043 “squares”. It has a swimming pool, outdoor courtyard, barbecue area and fireplace, and surrounded by a high fence around the perimeter, which guarantees the star privacy and relaxation from the paparazzi.

In addition to luxury real estate, Rihanna has acquired famous neighbors. Across the street from her is the home of Sir Paul McCartney, with whom she previously worked together on the hit FourFiveSeconds in 2015. Mariah Carey and Madonna also live nearby.

The celebrity bought the house a week after it was announced that she would expand her fashion and beauty empire to include a line of hair care products and tools called Fenty Hair. The singer has registered a trademark for a number of new products such as relaxation products, waxes, hair straighteners, curlers, hair dyes and the like.

LVMH previously shut down Rihanna’s fashion brand Fenty, which had existed for two years. The reason was low sales. However, this did not stop the artist, and she presented new business projects.

We will remind, shortly before her birthday, the star shared a candid photo in which she poses in some Savage x Fenty men’s boxers and massive jewelry from Jade Brothers.

Last January, Rihanna was suspected of having an affair with rapper A $ AP Rocky after they attended a benefit concert in New York together. They were seen together several times, but the couple did not comment on their relationship in any way.