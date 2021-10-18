Rise in price of Lada, new Skoda for Russia and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ raised prices for all Lada models for the sixth time in a year On Monday, October 18, AvtoVAZ changed the price list for Lada cars for the sixth time this year. Depending on the model and modification, the cost of the cars increased by 0.9% -2.7% or by 6,600 – 20,000 rubles. The least of all, both in rubles and in percentage terms, the training modification Lada Granta has risen in price, the prices of which increased by 0.9% – to 585,900 rubles. In all other versions, Lada Granta added 9,000 rubles to the price. (by 1.1-1.6%) and now its cost varies from 559,900 to 795,900 rubles.

Prices for cars of the Lada Vesta family increased by 12,000 rubles. (by 0.9-1.4%) and now start at 795,900 rubles. The Lada Niva Legend SUV in a five-door modification has risen more strongly than others – prices for a car start at 747,900 rubles, which is 20,000 rubles. (2.7%) more than before. Skoda will develop new low-cost Volkswagen models for Russia Volkswagen has entrusted Skoda with the development of all future budget models of the concern, which will be based on the modular MQB-A0-IN platform. The cars will be sold in Russia, India, as well as in the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia. The first model based on the MQB-A0-IN scalable chassis was the Skoda Kushaq compact crossover, unveiled in India in early 2021. The car, available with petrol turbo engines of 115 and 150 hp, costs from 1.0 to 1.5 million rupees (approximately from 1.1 to 1.6 million rubles).

In March 2021, the then head of the Russian office of Skoda, Jan Prochazka, said that no deliveries of the Kushaq model were planned to the domestic market. At the same time, the top manager allowed the development of another small crossover for Russia, which could be cheaper than the Karoq model (from 1,611,000 rubles). The second model built on the MQB-A0-IN platform will be the Skoda Slavia compact sedan. AvtoVAZ started selling Lada XRay with a new media system AvtoVAZ announced the start of sales of Lada XRay and XRay Cross hatchbacks equipped with the new Lada Enjoy multimedia complex. This infotainment system, which debuted in September on the Lada Vesta family, is a simplified version of the Lada Enjoy Pro complex – without the integrated Yandex.Auto platform. The media system has support for projection of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces, an audio system from Arkamys with three-dimensional sound and the ability to apply individual settings. In addition, the complex provides an integrated rear-view camera with dynamic markings, hands-free mode, dual microphone with noise cancellation function and remote control buttons on the steering wheel.