Russia and NATO brought relations to a “sad ending” :: Politics :: RBC

Rogozin said about “icy winds” from NATO and “grunting” bureaucrats



Russia’s relations with NATO began with the end of the Cold War. In 1991, Russia became a member of the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, in 1997 this format was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, the alliance recalls in its materials. Practical interaction began in 1994, when Russia joined the Partnership for Peace program; in the late 1990s, Russian military personnel took part in the alliance’s peacekeeping missions in the Balkans. In 1997, the NATO-Russia Founding Act stated that Russia and NATO do not regard each other as adversaries and together will “build a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Euro-Atlantic region based on the principles of democracy and security based on cooperation.” In 2002, Vladimir Putin signed the act establishing the Russia-NATO Council, making Moscow the alliance’s most privileged non-member country.

How the interaction with the alliance was arranged

Until 2003, contacts between Russia and NATO were carried out by the Russian ambassador to Belgium. This post was held by many well-known Russian diplomats: for example, the former permanent representative of Russia to the UN Vitaly Churkin was ambassador to Belgium in 1994-1998 and then represented Moscow to NATO; he was replaced by the current senator Sergei Kislyak, who, having worked as an ambassador and representative to NATO, took the post of deputy foreign minister, and then was sent as ambassador to the United States.

How relations between Russia and NATO have changed. Chronology



The first permanent representative to NATO who did not combine this position with the work of the ambassador to Belgium was in 2003 the director of the Federal Border Service Konstantin Totsky. He was replaced in 2008 by the current head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin. After his departure in December 2011 to Moscow, they were looking for a replacement for almost a year. The last permanent representative, the current Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, worked in Brussels from October 2012 to January 2018. Then the post remained vacant.

The size of the Russian permanent mission to NATO until the last reduction fluctuated at the level of two dozen people.

NATO had two working units in Moscow – a NATO military liaison mission and an information office. The Liaison Mission was established in 2002 and, like the Information Bureau, functioned under the auspices of the Belgian Embassy. The aim of the liaison mission was to facilitate the expansion of the Russia-NATO dialogue by providing liaison with the NATO Military Committee in Brussels and the Russian Ministry of Defense, and by assisting the NATO information bureau in Moscow in explaining the alliance’s policy to the Russian public.

“The termination of the NATO military mission is much more important than the termination of the work of the information bureau. After all, this means that all contacts between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the alliance are ending, which is bad. From now on, there will be no direct communication, but there will be an indirect communication between the embassy in Brussels and the Russian Ministry of Defense. The military mission provided the exercises, information went through it about who was planning to conduct them and when. The Information Bureau improved the understanding of NATO among Russian citizens – at least it should have, they conducted press tours, issued information bulletins, ”explains military observer Alexander Golts.

How the relationship degraded

Russia’s relations with NATO have not been easy in almost all the years of cooperation. One of the first serious tests was the Russian-Georgian conflict in 2008, which resulted in the recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The alliance then responded by suspending consultations in the Russia-NATO Council for almost a year.

There were several persistent irritants in the relationship. One of the main ones is the expansion of the alliance, both actual – at the expense of the Balkan countries, and anticipated – to Georgia and Ukraine, although an action plan for granting membership to both countries has not yet been agreed upon.

However, after 2014 and the annexation of Crimea to Russia, which NATO countries unanimously characterize as illegal annexation, relations along the civil and military lines were almost completely frozen, and the alliance was engaged in updating the military infrastructure. In particular, the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council were suspended again. They resumed in 2016 and were fairly regular until 2019.

Lavrov ruled out the need to “pretend” that changes with NATO are possible



In the summer of this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the possibility of holding the next meeting of the council, and in September, at the open part of the meeting with Lavrov, he did not warn about any new complications in relations. However, on October 6, the alliance announced the reduction of the Russian mission. At the same time, according to Stoltenberg, this decision was not caused by any specific event.

What will happen next

Moscow’s decision to suspend the work of the permanent mission to NATO will seriously damage relations, prolong the onset of the “ice age”, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday, at the summit of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“The fact that Russia is stopping the work of the NATO military mission and the NATO information bureau in Moscow means a demonstrative manifestation of ill will,” Golts said.

“The Russia-NATO communication channel had no serious practical significance. It is important to note that a powerful channel for discussing military issues does not disappear anywhere. This is the Gerasimov-Milli channel (Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff of the United States Michael Milli. – RBK), which works, allowed us to avoid a catastrophe during the period of exacerbations in Syria and around Ukraine. They meet regularly, have a telephone channel of communication, and, despite the hostile Russian-American relations, these contacts are quite developed, ”said Vasily Kashin, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics.

In general, the situation, in his opinion, in terms of the degree of tension corresponds to the worst periods of the Cold War. “We have a high intensity of hostile propaganda and active military activity, but from the point of view of a channel for dialogue, everything is not so bad – we have an operating channel of communication with the United States and bilateral channels for dialogue with individual European countries,” the expert sums up.

The decision taken means “a return to pragmatism in foreign and military policy, a rejection of symbolic rudiments that did not solve anything before, but now burden both sides,” says Viktor Murakhovsky, editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestvo magazine. “NATO is a political and bureaucratic organization. Russia discusses military security issues with countries on a bilateral basis, in the UN, OSCE. The termination of the activities of any representative bodies will not affect security in any way. Moreover, NATO does not carry out operational control of groupings of troops, ”said the RBK expert.