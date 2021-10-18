https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754961562.html
Kiev will be destroyed. Russia decided that it would be better for Ukraine to cease to exist
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia, called in an interview with the Ukraina.ru portal a radical way to establish peace in Donbass. subjectivity “, they are governed by the West. But at the same time, there is one way to establish peace in Donbass, the expert said, pointing out the constantly deteriorating living conditions of the inhabitants of Ukraine. In particular, he stressed, there is a degradation of public institutions, infrastructure, medicine, industry and education.
