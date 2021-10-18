Russian economy has completed recovery, Reshetnikov said

https://ria.ru/20211018/ekonomika-1755003095.html

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Russian economy has completed its recovery, and GDP growth in 2021 is unlikely to be more than 4.2%, said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov. “In August, when the forecast was formed, many experts said that it could be higher,” he said meeting of the budget committee of the State Duma. The Minister noted that business activity has slowed down. “Recovery has generally exhausted itself, the economy has entered its trajectory, the epidemiological situation has worsened, so we can hardly count on higher rates this year,” Reshetnikov added The official forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development in the basic version assumes the growth of the Russian economy by 4.2% this year, in 2022-2023 – at the level of three percent. Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov did not rule out that the pace of recovery in 2021 may exceed the government’s expectations …

