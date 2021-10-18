https://ria.ru/20211017/kosmos-1754931186.html

Russian expert spoke about the “revived” Chinese satellite

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese satellite “Shiyan-10”, which had problems during launch, “came to life” after 2.5 weeks, having corrected its orbit, Russian expert on cosmonautics Igor Lisov told RIA Novosti. “was launched by the Changzheng-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang cosmodrome. The rocket’s flight was normal, the satellite was delivered to the calculated orbit, but during the launch of the Shiyan-10 malfunctions arose. However, according to him, the data of the US military show that on October 15 Shiyan-10 made a maneuver with the help of engines and moved from an orbit with a minimum altitude of 168 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and a maximum of 40,086 kilometers into an orbit with altitudes of 450 kilometers by 39,927 kilometers.

