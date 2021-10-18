Russian expert spoke about the “revived” Chinese satellite

https://ria.ru/20211017/kosmos-1754931186.html
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese satellite “Shiyan-10”, which had problems during launch, “came to life” after 2.5 weeks, having corrected its orbit, Russian expert on cosmonautics Igor Lisov told RIA Novosti. “was launched by the Changzheng-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang cosmodrome. The rocket’s flight was normal, the satellite was delivered to the calculated orbit, but during the launch of the Shiyan-10 malfunctions arose. However, according to him, the data of the US military show that on October 15 Shiyan-10 made a maneuver with the help of engines and moved from an orbit with a minimum altitude of 168 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and a maximum of 40,086 kilometers into an orbit with altitudes of 450 kilometers by 39,927 kilometers.
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese satellite “Shiyan-10”, which had problems during launch, “came to life” after 2.5 weeks, having corrected its orbit, Russian expert on cosmonautics Igor Lisov told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Xinhua News Agency reported that on September 27 “Shiyan-10” was launched by the carrier rocket “Changzheng-3B” from the Xichang Cosmodrome. The rocket flight went smoothly, the satellite was delivered to the calculated orbit, but during the launch the Shiyan-10 had problems.
“After separation from the rocket, judging by the open data of the US Air Force, the satellite did not show any activity. Its orbit changed naturally,” Lisov said.
However, according to him, data from the US military show that on October 15, Shiyan-10 made a maneuver with the help of engines and moved from an orbit with a minimum altitude of 168 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and a maximum of 40,086 kilometers into an orbit with altitudes of 450 kilometers at 39,927 kilometers.
“This suggests that the Chinese managed to revive the satellite after 2.5 weeks and, thus, the launch, officially declared unsuccessful, ceased to be such,” the expert added.
