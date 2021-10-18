Russians are outraged by the discovery of countries – Rambler / travel

From November 9, Russia resumes flights with Thailand, the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden. The news raised questions from the Russians. What Twitter users write about it – in the material of Rambler.
Recently, there has been an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia. The number of new cases of COVID-19 per day in the entire country exceeds 30 thousand, and in Moscow this figure is more than six thousand. For this reason, the decision to restore flights to nine more countries has caused outrage among the Russians.
“Those who fall ill a day under 30,000, all the intensive care units are crammed, and at the same time, you can fly around the world. How’s that?”;
“Why does this happen every time during the peak of the pandemic?”;
“So everything is fine with us or not?”;
“The infection needs to be ventilated”;
Twitter regrets the countries with which Russia resumes flights, and writes that they have “problems with self-preservation.”
“I wonder if they need us with our 31 thousand sick people a day?”;
“Only these countries will probably have to close air traffic with Russia from November 9”;
“Poor Thais, Dutch and seven other countries – cove Russians are already flying to them.”
At the same time, experts believe that the incidence of coronavirus will not affect the situation with the borders:
“I think that the coronavirus is already with us forever. Even if the incidence is high, the borders will not be closed again, so PCR tests have been introduced, and many already have vaccinations,”
– Natalya Shevtsova, general director of the federal network of travel agencies “Hottur”, said.