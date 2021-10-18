https://ria.ru/20211018/reynolds-1755001358.html

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Ryan Reynolds decided to take a break from work. He announced this in his personal microblog. The actor said that he finished filming the musical film “Christmas Stories” and shared his plans for the near future with subscribers. Reynolds is known to a wider audience for the Deadpool franchise. He played Wade Wilson, who, as a result of a monstrous experiment, received superpowers and was disfigured. The first film in the series was released in Russia on February 10, 2016. The tape was warmly received by critics and viewers.

