Ryan Reynolds took “a little sabbatical” from filming

Ryan Reynolds announced on his Instagram that he is taking “a little sabbatical from filmmaking” after his latest project.
Reynolds’ post begins with the news: He has finished filming A Christmas Carol, an Apple TV + comedy musical by Sean Anders and John Morris that reimagines Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.
“I’m not sure that even three years ago I would have dared to agree to participate in such a complex project. It’s time to take a little sabbatical from filmmaking, ”wrote Rkeynolds. He has been filming A Christmas Carol since early July.
Reynolds also said that his “dreams have come true” – he worked with Will Ferrell and reunited on set with Octavia Spencer – together they starred in the thriller “Nines” in 2009. To the post, he attached a photo gallery from the filming of the picture.
Blake Lively, Ryan’s wife, traditionally wrote in the comments: “Michael Caine got ahead of you.” Recently, the 88-year-old British actor announced his possible retirement due to age and health problems, starring in his latest film, Bestseller.
This year, two films with the participation of Reynolds have already been released – “The Main Character” by Sean Levy and “The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife” by Patrick Hughes. On November 12, the action movie Red Notice will be released on Netflix, where the actor starred opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.