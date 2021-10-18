Saakashvili’s supporters are not going to release him

International adventurer and war criminal Saakashvili – three weeks in a Georgian prison. He appears to be nothing less than “Putin’s personal prisoner”, although he was sentenced in Georgia on two criminal cases to 3 and 6 years in prison. Now, sitting on a bunk, he attracts attention in every possible way. He either goes on a hunger strike or stops. He eats honey, then he doesn’t. By Thursday, Saakashvili finally managed to rock his supporters. In Tbilisi, tens of thousands of his supporters gathered for a rally demanding the release of the ex-president.

This is the entertainer and showman of the rally of the United National Movement, the main opposition party in Georgia. The rally is supposedly in support of Mikhail Saakashvili, but in fact it is the swan song of the nationalists – the last chance before the second round of elections. The first one was lost to smithereens, and now, in order to somehow rehabilitate himself, it is the exploitation of the images of Saakashvili in prison in the hope of squeezing out at least something from the electorate.

Everything is turned upside down. Turkish flags. A centenarian highlander wrapped in a Stars and Stripes flag. Militants and mercenaries with Georgian-Ukrainian chevrons. Frenzied Russophobic rhetoric with foam at the mouth. Georgian Through the Looking Glass, from which you can still escape for a while to Kakheti, where the grape harvest season is. Rtveli is already ending.

What rallies are there? Pensioners are on the plantations, and among them is Tatiana Ovsyannikova. She hardly remembers that she is Russian and took root with her neighbors and friends in Kakheti. Every year – in a grape field. She is shy, embarrassed – she almost does not remember Russian, she is confused with excitement, because relatives can see. In a couple of months, collectors will earn $ 600 – that’s 10 pensions. And the grape juice will be used for wine and churchkhela.

Grandfather Vano and Grandmother Eteri also survive – they have no time for rallies and certainly not for Saakashvili. The children fled to Australia from unemployment, so they have to cook churchkhela right on the road. Juice, flour, walnuts – a penny churchkhela helps out, there will be something to buy bread and meat.

While Georgian pensioners survive, Giuli Alasania – Mikheil Saakashvili’s mother – buys an elite house in Ukraine.

“I am Mikheil Saakashvili’s mother Giuli Alasania. This plot was purchased by me. I am a professor and president of a private university, my salary has already been 10 thousand dollars a month for a long time,” Giuli says.

And how can this not be annoying, although Georgians are not envious and generous people. The Kakhetians are opening the qvevri for us, filled to the brim with “Kindzmarauli”. This is the taste and sound of popular diplomacy. And a complete feeling of friendliness, which is in the heart of the Kakhetian Chabuki Dzhanelidze.

And then there is chacha made according to the old technology. In a copper jug, chacha – grape cake – is heated. The aroma is honey-peach.

In the Borjomi gorge – the delight of the Russian tsars – medicine for Kakhetian wine and chacha – medicinal water. The famous Catherine’s spring of 1841, in the Soviet way – well No. 1. This is not at all the water that we are used to drinking in bottled form. It is hot, smells like hydrogen sulfide, is unusually healing and even a little sour.

At the source you will not find anyone: Poles, Ukrainians, Kazakhs … But in percentage terms, this is incomparable with when Russians rested here en masse. There are almost no Russians, and incomes have fallen.

– Do you think the Russians will return?

– Necessarily. An American or a European cannot be my brother. We are baptized with the Russians, in one Church we pray to one God. The conversation is not about returning, we must find a consensus, says one of the local residents.

In the meantime, in spite of the wishes of ordinary people, the heirs of the Saakashvili case are scraping and cleaning up everything that is Russian-speaking. But there are idealistic heroes in Georgia who, despite the difficulties, are on the defensive.

Until now, such a Russian-language newspaper as “Vecherniy Tbilisi” is published in paper and electronic versions. In paper – since 1923. And this newspaper has its own regular reader.

There is not a trace of the former scale. A small room, first generation office equipment and a rotary dial telephone. Chief editor Vadim Anastasiadi recalls: “We once had 25 rooms.”

The first thing that Saakashvili did when he came to power was to deal with the Russian-language media. Here they are, as if in ambush. Pushkin – next to the icons on the wall. The archive is stored. We return to 2003. They have always been on the cutting edge – they have something to remember. And now – almost oblivion, but there is still a Russian-speaking reader.

At the kiosk the price of a newspaper is 2 GEL. Today in the issue – news about the falling dollar and Biden, in the center – the story of Soviet commanders.

If Georgia forgets Russian, Adjara forgets Georgian. Batumi. Centre. The roll of Turkish speech is heard everywhere. The signs are in Turkish. Restaurants, casinos, shops – the locals joke: we are a branch of Antalya.

There is an experienced Turkish chef behind almost every kebab or baklava here. Exchangers – for their own, their own taxis, hookah bars, laundries, hotels, clubs. Georgians are not allowed to enter. Georgian women are only for Turkish men. For Turkish investments, President Saakashvili sold everything: not only land, but also the sea and fish. 40 kilometers away is the Turkish resort of Rize, and there it is already openly said whose city is Batumi.

The expulsion of Georgians from Adjara – says Adjarian politician and human rights activist Tamaz Bakuridze – is a matter of time: “They think that we are their slaves, this is what we have lived to see!” And the port of Batumi is already with the Turks, and the fish in the sea are also theirs.

A sensitive detector of Turkish influence – the famous Batumi fish market. Now the prices for traditional fish are astronomical, all quotas have been bought by Turkish fishing companies, and local artels and fishermen have been ruined.

“They have better equipment. They were given a license – they catch and sell here,” Georgian fishermen complain.

That is why Georgian fish – already chilled and packaged – returns from Turkey to Georgia, but twice as expensive, and the Georgian fishing fleet rusts, trawlers are laid up. No one spoke about this at the rally in support of Saakashvili, and no one was eager to save Saakashvili himself – from those who came and from those who called.

The rally organized by the United National Movement, according to the latest data, gathered from 50 to 60 thousand people. Many words and slogans were said to Mikhail Saakashvili, but it seems that no one was in a hurry to really release him. The opposition played the third president’s card in their own interests.