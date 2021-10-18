Salma Hayek showed spectacular outfits: photo

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek showed several spring looks, starring in a new photo shoot.

She posted the corresponding pictures on her Instagram page. (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page). So, first, the celebrity appeared in a light dress with a floral print. Her hair was loose, her face was wearing natural makeup.

Then Salma tried on bright flared trousers, combining them with a black blouse. The actress has brown sandals with thick heels on her feet.

And for the final look, the star chose a light blue blouse with wide sleeves and a knee-length skirt. The spring outfit was emphasized by neat earrings and pale pink lipstick.

“I am very happy that spring has returned to us,” the celebrity signed fresh footage.

Salma Hayek – Mexican-American actress, film director and producer. During her acting career, she has appeared in over 30 films. Salma is the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

