Sands about Navalny: let’s hope he doesn’t die

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov expressed the hope that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is serving time in a general regime colony, will not die in custody. According to him, the authorities “are not afraid” of the politician, but they also don’t want him to gain additional “popularity”.

“Let’s hope that he does not die … Thank God that he is alive,” Mr. Peskov answered in an interview for the documentary “Vladimir Putin: Master of the Game” when asked about Navalny’s condition and “will he not die in prison” (translated by “RIA News”).

Mr. Peskov also admitted that the authorities do not want the opposition’s rating to grow. But he did not agree with the journalist’s opinion that the Kremlin is “afraid” of the politician.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. The oppositionist will spend two and a half years in the colony. In prison, he went on a hunger strike due to lack of medical care, but later stopped it because he had achieved what he wanted. In September, Alexei Navalny became a defendant in a new case under an article on creating an extremist community. Under this article, he faces ten years in prison.

