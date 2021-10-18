Scarlett Johansson to speak Russian in Black Widow movie | Show business | 07/02/2021

“Agent Natasha Romanoff, that is, Natalia Romanova, like James Bond, comes from the 20th century, but for modern cinema their biographies, of course, had to be adjusted. So, it is obvious that the heroine Scarlett Johansson was not born in 28, nevertheless, her past is inextricably linked with Soviet secret organizations, “said film critic Nikolai Nikulin.

Now she lives in our days. She was born in America. She was raised in a family where her mother was engaged in science (played by Rachel Weisz), and her father was a superhero named Red Guardian (played by David Harbor). And then there is a half-sister played by Florence Pugh, who is as much a super-spy as Black Widow. And, by the way, often in the film he slanders and does not hesitate to use strong expressions.

When asked what words Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson know, a curse was heard in response.

“B * ka … I know” Okay. “Actually, we both use them in the film. What do I know? I learned everything phonetically, that is, I said it, but now everything flew out of my head,” the actresses said.

Sister’s name is Elena Belova. Together they will have to solve the riddle of the Red Room – an organization where ideal agents are brought up. Actually, both sisters went through it, but now they dream of finding the one who crippled their fate. And along the way to deal with each other, because so many mutual claims have accumulated!

“Elena is a headache, she’s like a short fuse, it burns out and she doesn’t just hate that Natasha doesn’t change, but she’s not the same, but for her it’s a difficulty in most cases. Natasha is much more pragmatic, purposeful, and it’s hard for her to have a man at her side who invades her plans and hacks them to the core sometimes. passion, humor, “Johansson said.

“I agree, but I can also say that when you think differently, it is always annoying that you cannot understand a person who acts and thinks differently. Elena annoys me with her inconsistency, activity, Natasha is talking nonsense, this I don’t know how I would behave in my life. Although, on the other hand, why not, ”said Florence Pugh.

Chases, shooting, a lot of action we will see in the center of Budapest, where the picture was filmed. A beautiful city plus special effects are the ingredients for the success of any blockbuster.

“When I watch a film about superheroes, it is important for me to see beautiful, unexpected, new actions from the heroes. It is important that the hero does not repeat what everyone has already seen. This also applies to special effects, they must be unexpected, sensitive, so that the viewer really appears a sense of danger. It has to be epic so that the viewer feels at the epicenter of the events, as if he himself is the hero of the film, who is in those amazing places, “- said director Keith Shortland.

Films about super spies boil down to the fact that the hero alone confronts the whole world. “Black Widow” reimagines the genre, adding a vector of reasoning about family values. This movie does not lisp with the viewer, but it is quite a family one.