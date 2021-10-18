Scientists have discovered a link between heart rate and mortality from COVID-19

The high velocity of pulse wave propagation through the arteries in patients infected with COVID-19 may signal a higher risk of death. This is evidenced by the results of a study by scientists from Italy and Great Britain, Izvestia writes.

According to Italian and British researchers, the likelihood of death increases if the speed of the pulse wave exceeds 13 meters per second. For young and middle-aged people, an indicator of 5.5-8 meters per second should be considered the norm.

Scientists also found that those infected with COVID-19 have a pulse wave speed that is, on average, 1.89 meters per second higher than the rest. They found that those who died from the virus had a wave speed 1.89 meters per second higher than those of the survivors. The researchers concluded that increasing the speed of the pulse wave by 1 meter per second could increase the likelihood of death by 14%.