Seth Rogen talks about scary meeting with Tom Cruise

Los Angeles, May 12. Actor Seth Rogen and director Judd Apatow once had a bizarre meeting with Tom Cruise, where he gave them a lecture on Scientology.

Rogen told about the meeting in his collection of essays “Yearbook”. This happened in 2006, when Cruz invited friends to his mansion in Los Angeles. Rogen and Apatow were filming the comedy A Little Pregnant. And about a year ago, Cruise had a landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, after which many doubted his mental health.

According to Rogen, he felt something strange when he was just approaching the mansion and saw Cruise with his wife Katie Holmes and their then newborn child Suri.

“U [Холмс] there was a vague expression: “Please save me from here,” Rogen noted.

When Apatow arrived a little later, the three sat down and had a four-hour conversation about films. Then the conversation smoothly shifted into the public perception of the superstar. In particular, Cruz lashed out with accusations against pharmaceutical companies.

“Because my exposure of their fraud cost them so much money that they despaired. They are fighting and doing everything in their power to discredit me so that I do not hurt sales anymore, ”Rogen quoted Tom Cruise as saying.

Rogen then cautiously asked if the pharmaceutical companies had made him jump on Oprah’s couch in that ill-fated interview. According to Cruise, the footage was edited “to look much worse than it actually was.”

“They do it all the time. You must see what they are doing to my friend Louis Farrakhan! ” – continued the actor.

Farrakhan, recall, is the leader of the radical organization “Nation of Islam”. Apatow reminded Cruz that his “friend” was accused of racism for his anti-Semitic statements. In response, the actor emphasized that Farrakhan was “great.”

“See, this is the media,” Cruz continued. – They twist it all! Take, for example, my religion, Scientology. They do it this way, damn it, differently than it really is! If you gave me about an hour to tell you about it, you would say, “What the hell ?! That’s what Scientology is! No, damn it! “. In just an hour, I could completely change your mind. “

Rogen writes that both he and Apatow politely turned down Cruise’s offer of a free introductory Scientology course and left.

In late April, it was reported that Tom Cruise was trying to relax between filming the new Mission: Impossible movie, but the noise of a branch hitting the roof of his trailer pissed the star off. Specialists had to be called to the place, who cut down the branches hanging over the trailer.