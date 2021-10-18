Severing ties with NATO, the “Male State” was banned. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

Representatives of Russia to NATO and the alliance in Moscow decided to close, new COVID records in Russia, the court banned the “Male State”, Colin Powell died. The main events of the day – in the overview of RBC

Russia will suspend the work of its mission to NATO

The work of the Russian mission to NATO will be suspended from November 1, 2021, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In addition, the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow will be suspended and the work of the information bureau of the North Atlantic Alliance, which was established at the Belgian embassy, ​​will be terminated. Moscow announced these measures in response to NATO’s decision to revoke the accreditation of several employees of the Russian permanent mission to the organization.

If NATO has an urgent need to contact representatives of Russia, then it will be possible to contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium, Lavrov explained. According to the former permanent representative to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, a “sad ending” has come in relations between Russia and the alliance, and this lies on the conscience of the bloc’s officials. “They were the ones who grossly and repeatedly violated the principle they themselves proposed that the work of the Russia-NATO Council should be carried out in any political weather,” he explained.

New records of the incidence of COVID in Russia

In Russia, 34,325 new coronavirus cases were detected per day, this is a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, with record values ​​being recorded for the fifth day in a row. A new maximum of diseases per day since the beginning of the pandemic was recorded in the Moscow region – 2768, in Moscow, 6823 new cases of coronavirus were detected, which was the maximum since July 4.