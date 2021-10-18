https://ria.ru/20211018/tarzan-1755049649.html

She extorted two million rubles from Tarzan and sentenced to five years in prison

The Tagansky court of Moscow sentenced a woman who extorted money from Tarzan to five years in prison, the court told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Tagansky Court of Moscow sentenced a woman who extorted money from Tarzan to five years in prison, the Tagansky District Court reported about the arrest of Antonina Savvides, accused of extortion on an especially large scale, in November 2020. The victim in the case recognized Sergei Glushko – he is Tarzan, the husband of singer Natasha Koroleva. As the media wrote, the accused extorted two million rubles from Tarzan, threatening otherwise to distribute a video of intimate content. Earlier, Natasha Koroleva told about the miscarriage after the publication of intimate pictures.

