https://ria.ru/20211018/tarzan-1755049649.html
She extorted two million rubles from Tarzan and sentenced to five years in prison
Extorted two million rubles from Tarzan was sentenced to five years in prison – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
She extorted two million rubles from Tarzan and sentenced to five years in prison
The Tagansky court of Moscow sentenced a woman who extorted money from Tarzan to five years in prison, the court told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021
2021-10-18T15: 41
2021-10-18T15: 41
2021-10-18T15: 41
showbiz
Natasha Koroleva (Natalia Break)
money
celebrities
sergey glushko (tarzan)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571817587_0-0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_557830f65b22910a5eb8b3c70a191dda.jpg
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Tagansky Court of Moscow sentenced a woman who extorted money from Tarzan to five years in prison, the Tagansky District Court reported about the arrest of Antonina Savvides, accused of extortion on an especially large scale, in November 2020. The victim in the case recognized Sergei Glushko – he is Tarzan, the husband of singer Natasha Koroleva. As the media wrote, the accused extorted two million rubles from Tarzan, threatening otherwise to distribute a video of intimate content. Earlier, Natasha Koroleva told about the miscarriage after the publication of intimate pictures.
https://ria.ru/20210827/koroleva-1747475849.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571817587_0-0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f0942e351a93e5c9904253d0f27994.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
natasha koroleva (natalia burst), money, celebrities, sergey glushko (tarzan)
She extorted two million rubles from Tarzan and sentenced to five years in prison