Shooting at a school in the village of Sars near Perm on October 18, 2021: a complete chronology of events

A sixth grader brought his father’s hunting rifle to school. Photo courtesy of the residents of the village

On Monday, October 18, a sixth grader started shooting at a school in the village of Sars. In a matter of minutes, operational services arrived at the scene: police, ambulance, rescuers. Fortunately, victims were avoided – the headmaster was able to persuade the teenager to give up. Komsomolskaya Pravda has restored the complete chronology of the shooting events in a school near Perm on October 18, 2021

– Go home, there are shooting! – shouted, running out of the building, pupils of the secondary school of the village of Sars, which is in the Oktyabrsky district of the Perm region.

“God has possessed me!”

The news of the shooting at the school immediately spread around a small village, and the frightened parents of the students rushed to the scene of the emergency. They ran directly in slippers and in home clothes, but no one was allowed inside – the building was cordoned off by operatives.

“It’s like an eternity has passed until we got through to our children,” eyewitnesses told “KP”. – Those who did not have time to escape closed in the classrooms, they were later evacuated through the gym.

It turned out that the shooting was arranged by 12-year-old Misha (the child’s name has been changed. – Ed.), who is studying here in the sixth grade. He was one of the first to arrive at the school, at 7:45, slipping through the turnstile while the guard was changing clothes for the shift. The guy had a hunting rifle “Saiga” with him, at 7:55 he went up to the second floor, entered the classroom, put the children against the wall and shouted “Everyone, stand by!” shot twice: at the ceiling and at the fiberglass door.

– He was carrying some nonsense, – eyewitnesses told “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. – Shouted: “God has possessed me! I can’t handle myself! “

Fortunately, there were no casualties. According to the Ministry of Health of the Perm Territory, one child was taken to the hospital from the scene of the emergency – with minor abrasions, a shard of glass hit his leg. After receiving medical assistance, he was allowed to go home.

Glass shattered from a shot. Photo: source “KP”.

“Misha, little children are not to blame for anything!”

The school director Galina Ivanovna Zaitseva jumped out into the corridor at the shots and shouts of the children, who was not frightened by the armed schoolchild and persuaded him to go with her to the teacher’s room.

“I think the guy had a nervous breakdown,” the director later told the investigators. – It is unlikely that he could do what he planned. We went with him first to the teacher’s room, then to my office. He didn’t aim at me, he just held the weapon in his hands. I said: “Misha, there are little children at school, they are not guilty of anything!” After that, he gave me weapons and ammunition.

Galina Ivanovna Zaitseva – school director. Photo: HEARD Z-SARS Oktyabrsky Perm Territory

Galina Ivanovna is the mother of three children herself, and only she knows what she experienced in this stressful situation.

“Fortunately, everything worked out,” the director said a little later. – Our school, like the village, is small, so the teaching staff knows all the children. And thanks to this, it was possible to find an approach to the child and agree that he would give the weapon. This child has never raised any doubts in us, he is calm, he studies well. Services are working with him now, conducting an investigation and finding out what was the reason.

Galina Ivanovna worked at school all her life – after graduating from the Pedagogical Institute in Perm, she moved to Sars and got a job as a mathematician in a rural school. And 13 years ago she was appointed director.

“Without unnecessary exaggeration, we can say that school for Galina Ivanovna is her life, vocation and joy,” her colleagues say. “She teaches us a lot, including wisdom and patience.

The Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin noted that law enforcement officers are now investigating the situation at the school, an inspection is being carried out there. After all the circumstances become known, a decision will be made to reward those who bravely showed themselves in this emergency.

“I took the weapon from my father”

Investigators are working with the boy who arranged the shooting in Perm, interrogation is carried out with the participation of a social teacher. It is possible that later a psychological and psychiatric examination will be appointed.

It turned out that he took the Saiga rifle and a full portfolio of cartridges from his father, who is divorced from the boy’s mother and lives in another city.

“As far as we know, he communicates with his father regularly – by phone,” familiar families said. – He is interested in his son’s success in school, bought him a good computer – the guy plays tanks for hours. Misha studies well, always calm and friendly. Therefore, after the fourth grade, he was accepted into the cadet class without any problems.

According to the Rosgvardia, for violation of storage conditions, the owner will be prosecuted and deprived of permission to store and carry weapons.

Police are on duty near the school. Photo courtesy of the residents of the village.

“After our divorce, my son’s psyche is shattered”

So what happened to a kind and calm boy if he grabbed a gun?

– Misha is generally friendly, he did not quarrel with anyone in the class, but his classmate was rotten – she called him names, she could hit, – said the guys from Misha’s class. – She is very athletic, tall, strong. They constantly had scandals, the last one five days ago. Misha then broke down and hit her in the face, and then went home.

The version with a classmate in an interview with “Komsomolskaya Pravda” was confirmed by Misha’s mother Elena:

– The son said that at school one girl gets him. I, he says, can’t beat her, I don’t want to complain, what should I do with her? I advised not to pay attention, to be patient. This situation continues from the fifth grade. She calls him names, can hit, swear. He is not an aggressive boy, fair, he was not registered anywhere.

The mother of the schoolboy who started the shooting. Photo: ProCHAD

– Where did you get the weapons in your house?

– This is my husband, he is a hunter, keeps weapons in a safe, under lock and key. The husband has been on watch since August, and the keys are at home. The safe is in the room where my daughter and I slept. I heard footsteps, it was about seven o’clock – my son was already dressed. I ask: why are you so early? He replied that they had a formation today. Apparently he took the gun beforehand.

“You think he just wanted to scare that girl?

– I think yes. Well, his psyche is also shattered. My husband and I are really getting divorced, maybe that influenced. The children decided to stay with me. Usually Misha is calm, comes home from school, immediately sits down at the computer. From childhood, the husband taught him everything that a child does not need to know. Weapon, motorcycle, car – he already owns everything. At first, I allowed him to shoot from air vents, unsealed targets with a boar in whole packs in order to develop accuracy in it. Then he began to take to the quarry for shooting. Of course, Misha liked it all.

– Have you already seen your son after what happened?

– No, I have not seen. I found out what happened when I arrived at the police station. Employees told me that five days ago he had prepared for this, pulled the gun out of the safe.

The journalists of “KP” managed to talk to the mother of the girl with whom the teenager had a conflict:

– Misha’s mom says that my daughter is to blame – this is complete nonsense. Probably, we need to look for the reasons in the family. Yes, they are both good, I am not defending her. They quarreled, could offend each other, knock, and then live peacefully on. Everyone had such situations, and we once went through this, but in order to take up a gun …

– Was your daughter at school today?

– We were late in the morning. When I was driving my daughter in the car, they called her and informed about the emergency. We turned around and drove home. Hopefully they will no longer study together. The investigator says that Misha can be sent to a special school.

Investigators at the house of the mother of the teenager who started the shooting Photo: Nikolay OBEREMCHENKO

Two criminal cases

After the emergency at the school, the Investigative Committee opened two criminal cases at once – “Negligence” and “Providing services that do not meet safety requirements.” Investigators, criminologists of the TFR and operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs work on the spot. The exact motives of the teenager, as well as the circumstances of how he gained access to the weapon, are still being investigated.

– The conditions for storing weapons will be investigated, an assessment of the timeliness and quality of its inspection by the relevant regulatory authorities will be given, – the department noted. – Issues of the quality of protection of an educational institution are being investigated, an assessment will be given to the actions (inaction) of responsible officials who allowed the fact of the movement of an armed schoolchild through the territory of an educational institution.

In addition, a pre-investigation check is being carried out in relation to the teenager under the article “Attempted Murder”.

“The clap sounded like a school desk on the second floor had fallen.”

– I can’t say, the Investigative Committee has come from me, they are seizing documents, – the director of the security organization Oktyabrsky Shield LLC, Raufil Kabirov, whose organization is responsible for the security at the school in the village of Sars, answered “KP”.

According to him, his employees are not guilty of what happened, because on weekends and at night the school is guarded by the watchmen, and the guard takes over the shift at exactly eight in the morning and is on duty until 17.00. A sixth-grader with a hunting rifle went to school 15 – 20 minutes before the appearance of the guard at the post. There is no metal detector at the school entrance, so the system did not react to metal.

– The guard at that time was not yet at the post, she did not take over the shift, according to the instructions, she takes over at exactly eight, and he entered the building at seven forty. The guard entered the school at 7.55, changed clothes, went out and heard a pop. The sound sounded like a desk or bench had fallen. It was on the second floor. She looked on the video camera and saw what really happened and pressed the alarm button.

What threatens a teenager?

– Criminal liability in our country begins from the age of 16, in the case of especially grave crimes – from the age of 14, – said lawyer Sergei Kalkatin. – A 12-year-old teenager, at most, can be placed in a temporary detention center for minors, we have it in Perm. But this is done by a court decision and only for a period of one month. In the future, the teenager will most likely be registered with the commission on juvenile affairs.

