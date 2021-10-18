https://ria.ru/20211018/ndfl-1755025562.html

Siluanov commented on the possibility of changing personal income tax

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti / The Russian authorities do not plan any changes in the part of personal income tax in the next three years, said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, speaking at the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes. “We are always very careful about changing the taxation procedure in the part of personal income tax, and for the next three years, for which we are considering the budget, we do not plan any changes in this part, “the minister said. The deputies at the committee drew attention to the income growth of the richest citizens of Russia in recent years and asked if they are planning the authorities to use such a tool as a progressive scale of taxation of citizens’ incomes to solve the problem of poverty in the country. “Large billionaires will find a way to avoid taxation, the middle class will be the first to suffer,” Siluanov replied. Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov also noted that Russia exists in a competitive environment. “Business chooses jurisdictions, and often these are jurisdictions close to us – we have Kazakhstan, Belarus, – which imply a completely different level of taxation, including wages. Therefore, these issues must be approached extremely carefully from an economic point of view,” – He emphasized. Reshetnikov recalled that recently the Russian authorities implemented a tax maneuver in the IT sphere, which, on the contrary, involves a reduction in the taxation of wages through a decrease in insurance premiums.

