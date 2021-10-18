Siluanov said that billionaires are not threatened with taxes: they will get out anyway

State Duma deputies on Monday asked Finance Minister Anton Siluanov if the authorities are going to use a progressive taxation scale to solve the problem of poverty in the country. It is surprising that after his answer no one specified: Anton Germanovich, are you sure the Minister of Finance?

It is surprising that our “master over the coin” told the deputies that there would be no progressive taxation scale, because “big billionaires will find a way to avoid taxation, the middle class will be the first to suffer”. According to Siluanov, “business chooses jurisdictions, and often these are jurisdictions close to us – we have Kazakhstan, Belarus – which imply a completely different level of taxation, including wages. Therefore, from an economic point of view, these issues must be approached extremely carefully. “

It’s like an old joke. Müller and Bormann are sitting in the office. Stirlitz enters, goes to the safe, takes the secret documents and leaves.

– Who was that? Mueller asks.

– Soviet intelligence officer Isaev, – replies Borman.

– Why don’t you arrest him?

– What for? It will get out all the same.

But seriously – are billionaires getting out? Of the countries with a progressive scale of taxation, the highest maximum income tax rate is set in Sweden – 61.85%. In Denmark 55.8%, in Germany – 47.5%, in China, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa – 45%, in the USA – 37%. Here we have 13%. And why does not business from these countries choose our jurisdiction? Did they somehow manage to make it so that the big billionaires cannot find a way to avoid taxation? Or, perhaps, the industry and economy of such countries as the USA, Germany, China is wasting away before our very eyes under the yoke of progressive taxes, as opposed to the rapidly developing Russian one?

The question for the deputies did not arise from the ceiling.

The total fortune of Russian billionaires in 2020 grew by 20% compared to 2019, to $ 467.6 billion. In comparison with 2009, the richest Russians became 80% richer.

At the same time, from 2014 to 2017, real incomes of the population in Russia were declining. Then the decline stopped, but by the end of 2020, revenues still lag 10.6% from the 2013 level. The number of the poor, those who receive less than the subsistence level in Russia – 17.8 million people, which is 12.1% of the population. More than half of Russians had an income of less than 27 thousand rubles last year. per month.

The stratification of the population is wild – 10% of the richest Russians own 89% of the total wealth of all Russian households. And in terms of the number of billionaires, Russia is second only to China and the United States.

But our billionaires cannot be touched. You cannot force them to pay the society and the country on which they profit. Why is it impossible, the inquisitive reader will ask, but in other countries it works?

But everything is very simple – the power of the oligarchs serves the interests of the oligarchs, it cannot by its very nature serve the interests of the people. You can, on occasion, check with Mr. Siluanov, whose finance minister he is.