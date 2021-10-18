Siluanov spoke about the new indexation of payments and capital

Inflation in 2021 in Russia is developing above the forecast, said Anton Siluanov

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Social benefits and maternity capital in 2022 will be indexed to actual inflation. This was announced by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov.

“The consequences of high inflation this year will be taken into account in the budget for the next three years. We will ask the deputies of the State Duma for the second reading to support proposals to clarify the actual level of inflation of social spending, as well as on the instructions of the president to index the capital, “RIA Novosti quotes Anton Siluanov.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development raised the forecast for inflation in Russia for 2021 from 5.8% to 7.4%. The Bank of Russia also plans to update its July forecast for price increases in October.

The indexation of maternity capital in accordance with the level of actual inflation in Russia was previously announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov. With such a proposal, Russian President Vladimir Putin made during an appeal to the deputies of the State Duma of the eighth convocation, reports RT. The bill is planned to be discussed soon in the State Duma. Its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the issue of indexing pensions and benefits is already on the agenda.