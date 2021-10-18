Skoda will develop new budget Volkswagen models for Russia :: Autonews

Volkswagen has entrusted Skoda with the development of all future budget models of the concern, which will be based on the modular MQB-A0-IN platform. According to the press service of the automaker, the target markets for new cars will be Russia, India, African countries and the states of Southeast Asia.

The first model based on the scalable MQB-A0-IN chassis was the Skoda Kushaq compact crossover, presented in early 2021. The car, designed specifically for India, is available with a base 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine producing 115 hp. and a 6-speed manual transmission.

As an alternative for the car, they offer a 1.5-liter supercharged 150-horsepower “four”, operating in tandem with a 7-band “robot” with two clutches. Car prices range from 1.0 to 1.5 million rupees (approximately from 1.1 to 1.6 million rubles).

In March 2021, the then head of the Russian office of Skoda, Jan Prochazka, said that no deliveries of the Kushaq model were planned to the domestic market. At the same time, the top manager allowed the development of another small crossover for Russia, which could be cheaper than the Karoq model (from 1,611,000 rubles).

The second model built on the MQB-A0-IN platform will be the Skoda Slavia compact sedan. According to preliminary data, the model will share the line of engines with the Kushaq crossover. The novelty will debut in India before the end of this year. It is possible that Skoda Slavia will subsequently be available in other markets.