Some U.S. allies are concerned about the country’s foreign policy, media reported
WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. In less than a year in President Joe Biden’s term in office, some of Washington’s allies have become wary of his administration’s foreign policy, according to the Washington Post. An article published on Sunday cited the views of senior officials from several U.S. allies gathered during “It is impossible to deny that America is back … Sometimes it is stronger, sometimes not so strong,” the newspaper quotes the words of the President of Latvia, Egils Levits. It brought about a real change in US policy. This is, for example, Saudi Arabia, which has lost the privileged status that it had under the Trump administration. In addition, as a spokesman for the Biden administration notes, any form of concern for US national security risks being seen as a return to the “America first” policy. According to the European official, Biden’s authority depends on the results of his activities on the most important issues, and even if the allies do not agree with the decisions he makes, the president should still “do what he says.”
