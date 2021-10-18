soon in Russia – Autoreview

The Chinese crossover Cheryexeed TXL entered the Russian market a year ago and during this time has found more than 2,500 buyers. But at the same time, a restyled version was presented in his native China. Soon it will appear with us: sales should begin by the end of October, and already under the original Exeed brand instead of the temporary Cheryexeed brand.

The exterior of the crossover has been changed by simple means: new bumpers, a radiator grill and wheels have appeared. With a different tail, the length of the car increased by a symbolic 5 mm (up to 4780 mm), but all body panels and main optics are the same. But the interior is completely new: even the position of the door handles and window regulator keys has changed.

The front panel now has two combined 12.3-inch screens: one is responsible for the devices, and the second displays the media system, both support a resolution of 1920 × 720 pixels. On the center console there is a touchscreen climate control unit with two rotating handles (some Chery models already have this). The transmission selector is now miniature.

All equipment is the same. In Russia, the Exeed TXL crossover will be offered with a 1.6 TGDI gasoline turbo four, which produces 186 hp. and 275 Nm. The transmission has a seven-speed Getrag “robot” with two “wet” clutches, and the standard all-wheel drive – with a BorgWarner multi-plate clutch on the rear axle. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 9.8 s.

Options and pricing will be announced later. Now the pre-reform Cheryexeed TXL is offered in two versions for 2.3-2.5 million rubles. Also, by the end of the year, the larger Exeed VX crossover will enter our market, followed by the compact Exeed LX.