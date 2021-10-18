Sources said about the imminent tightening of anti-coronavirus measures in Moscow

Our sources said that in the coming days – possibly already tomorrow – Moscow will announce the introduction of new tough anti-coronavirus measures in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Over the past day, 6,823 people fell ill with coronavirus in the capital, 1,267 were hospitalized.

The authorities of each region of Russia have the right to introduce or cancel measures of one kind or another in connection with the pandemic. Against the background of coronavirus anti-records of morbidity and mortality (998 people died in Russia over the past day), a different set of restrictions was introduced in different regions. QR codes for those vaccinated or ill, which are passes to fitness, cultural institutions or catering, for example, began to operate in Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Belgorod and other regions.

The authorities of St. Petersburg announced today the introduction of QR codes from November 1 for those who want to be at sports or social events with more than 40 participants. Starting from November 15, the measure will start to operate in fitness, cultural institutions and even in registry offices.

Another measure is mandatory self-isolation for unvaccinated citizens over 65. Since October 13, such a system has been operating in Bashkiria.

What specific measures can be taken in Moscow, the source did not specify.