Special forces refuse to wear maroon berets after a test incident

Veterans and fighters of the Rosgvardia special forces began to refuse to wear maroon berets. The discontent of the military was caused by an incident that allegedly occurred during tests in the Stavropol Territory. As it became known to the media, instructors of the Vityaz special forces who arrived in the region were faced with the fact that many applicants tried to cheat during the tests, but even after disqualification they undeservedly received the special forces insignia – a maroon beret. The source gave us the details of the incident and explained why the special forces are so outraged.

At the Rosgvardia training ground, a clash occurred between representatives of the Vityaz special forces and local fighters. One of the bloggers wrote about this. The incident happened during the competition for the maroon beret. The candidate must pass a series of tests for physical fitness and endurance – to run a cross in full bearing, to withstand hand-to-hand combat with several fighters.

However, applicants from Chechnya seemed to shy away from passing the tests honestly. In particular, in the course of the march, they were brought up by acquaintances in cars. The incident led to a conflict between the instructors of the Vityaz special forces, who had come to take the exam, and local soldiers.

The conflict escalated again after the next day the fighters learned that many of the disqualified Chechen fighters eventually received a maroon beret, without even passing all the tests.

As a protest, members of the Vityaz unit began taking off their maroon berets on Monday. This decision was supported by many fighters and veterans throughout Russia. As the fighter of the Russian Guard told “MK”, ​​the decision was supported almost everywhere. According to him, this is not the first time that dozens, if not hundreds of people received maroon berets without passing tests.

– It all started not now and not yesterday. It’s been a year now, and every time it gets worse. Previously, the sly ones were driven there to run. One runs, three belay. This is not possible – this is already a violation. Why does one run himself, and the other is served water, they lead under the handles if he stumbles. They can carry on their hands, whatever. Moreover, there were complaints and reports – all to no avail. In the end, everyone is tired of the injustice.

– Have you yourself attended such competitions?

– No, I haven’t come across such a thing. But we have our own social circle. We get to know each other on business trips, at competitions. Everyone knows each other, trusts each other. And there are a lot of photo-videos, you yourself look on the Web – how any tests sometimes pass. Everywhere is hack. And the authorities do not want to reveal this for purely political reasons. They say: let’s not wash dirty linen in public. And they haven’t done anything for years. What’s next? Orders will be issued just like that to everyone? Because someone there agreed? This must be stopped, and we support this demand.

– Do you want to speak publicly, write a joint letter to the command?

– They wrote, composed. No answer. Tired of writing. They want to solve the situation is necessary. Something needs to be changed.

They love wrestling in the Caucasus, they also give them belts for coming out for one round? Only for the victory. It should be the same here. Smog – I got it, no – you go through the forest … Now they are posting photos on the Web of how they got the beret, saying that we are proud of our fellow countrymen, honor. Then let it be their honor. Let them walk, and then we won’t wear this beret.

As far as I know, so far not a single unit has said: “No, we will not support the rejection of the berets.” All support. And we will seek a solution to the issue. Not all were bought, not all were crushed. If you do not like our position, I am ready to personally write a resignation report. And I’m not alone.