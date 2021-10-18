https://ria.ru/20211018/arkheologiya-1754621038.html

Stone Age works of art found in Italy

In Italy, found works of art created in the Stone Age – Russia news today

Stone Age works of art found in Italy

In the Italian cave Romanelli found works of art created in the Stone Age, reports the Daily Mail, citing Antiquity magazine. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. In the Italian cave Romanelli found works of art created in the Stone Age, reports the Daily Mail, citing Antiquity magazine. The researchers also found that representatives of Homo sapiens lived there from about 14 to 11 thousand years ago. Scientists first discovered rock paintings in the cave in 1905. However, the following significant discoveries were made only today. A detailed study of Romanelli began in 2016, during which archaeologists documented several previously unnoticed images. Among the finds are geometric patterns that have been traced with a finger over “moon milk”, a soft white material that accumulates in limestone caves. They also found a drawing of a bird. Despite the fact that some of the images have deteriorated over time, it is still possible to assess the level of skill of prehistoric artists from them. They used different tools, depending on which surface they were painting on. An image of a bison, for example, was placed in a cave to create a 3D effect. According to the researchers, the recently found artifacts, along with previously discovered ones, have much in common with rock paintings from Italy, France, Spain and Azerbaijan. raises “new questions about social dynamics and the spread of common iconographic motifs in the Mediterranean basin.” He noted that there are some indications that this heritage may extend as far as North Africa and the Caucasus.

