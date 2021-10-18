Strelka’s classmates from a Perm school talked about bullying

According to some reports, the boy wanted to take revenge on a classmate who allegedly offended him. According to another version, the shooter was “pushed by the voices” to the crime, he himself shouted: “God has possessed me”.

On Monday morning, a sixth grade student from the village of Sars in the Perm Territory started shooting at a school. The shooter was rendered harmless by the director of the educational institution.

It is known that Danila (name has been changed) studied in a cadet class. With the boy’s studies, everything went smoothly. Teachers note that he has only fours and fives in his diary.

– I did not have time to go to school, everything happened early. He just approached, and the building was already cordoned off. I know the guy who shot. Normal, quiet, not aggressive. I was not seen in fights, – says a student of the school. – We were not friends, he was somehow more on his own. To be honest, I don’t even know who was friends with him. The only thing I noticed was that his face was always somewhat displeased.

We asked about the girl, whom, according to one version, he decided to take revenge.

– The girl is active, many people know her at school. They say about such a “cheerleader of the class”, – continues the interlocutor. – Outwardly very bright. She really climbed up to many, you know, stuck, digging into her classmates. She could throw something caustic at Danila, joke at him, call him. She made fun of many. But classmates tried not to react. It didn’t seem to come to serious harassment, but she could offend with words and immediately forget. Danila, perhaps her words were somehow hooked. The girl herself hardly attached importance to such things. And guys, like Danila, for her and completely empty space. The boys did not touch Danila. There was no reason.

Darina (name has been changed) has a closed page on the social network. There are more than 130 friends. There are only 10 friends on Danila’s page. Half of them are acquaintances of parents and friends from computer games, with whom he has not met in real life.

“I know that girl well. Yes, she is bright enough, but she could not humiliate people, especially to such an extent that she could not be so offended, – says Darina’s friend. – We communicate with her every day, she did not talk about any conflict with this classmate. And in general, I tried to avoid loud scandals. And Danila never mentioned this at all.

We asked how the security at the school works.

– There is security. A man or a woman sits in shifts at the entrance. You can’t just go through, – says one of the students. – We have turnstiles, they are allowed in one or two. Teachers or guards measure everyone’s temperature. A technician is always on duty. There is no metal detector, but that guy had a Saiga with him, which is problematic to hide. But our security is not professional, maybe they thought that the boy had brought a toy gun or didn’t think anything at all ”.

