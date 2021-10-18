: Technology and media :: RBC

The authorities invited IT market players to jointly search for vulnerabilities in the Linux operating system, on the basis of which domestic software is being created. The results of this work are ready to be counted when obtaining product safety certificates.

Vitaly Lyutikov

(Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti)



The authorities invited companies that make products based on the Linux operating system to participate in the work of the Technology Center for the study of the security of the kernel (main code) of this operating system, which is currently being created. This was announced by the deputy head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEC) Vitaly Lyutikov at the OS DAY conference “Russian hardware platforms and operating systems”, which was held last week in Moscow, RBC correspondent reports.

FSTEC’s tasks include protecting state secrets, countering technical intelligence, ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure (communication networks and information systems of government agencies, energy, financial and other companies).

At the beginning of the year, FSTEC announced a tender for the creation of a Technology Center for researching the security of operating systems based on the Linux kernel. The winner was the Institute for System Programming. V.P. Ivannikov Russian Academy of Sciences (ISP RAS). In addition to research, this organization develops technologies and products for Samsung, Huawei, Intel, etc. ISP RAS also cooperates with the Linux Foundation, a non-profit consortium, and tests various products for compatibility with this OS.