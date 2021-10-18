Tesla resumed deliveries of Model X in the USA after the update – the electric car received the steering wheel

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla did not release a single Model S or Model X electric car, and delivered only 2,030 such cars previously produced. Both models were then preparing for an update, and now the fresh version of the Model X crossover has begun to be supplied to the company’s customers in the United States. In honor of this, a small event was organized in California.

Participants in this event, judging by the photos published on Tesla’s official Twitter profile, were able to to share with public images of the interior and exterior of the updated Model X crossover. The most noticeable change was the appearance of a steering wheel in the form of a steering wheel, which was already registered on the Model S after restyling. You can’t get a traditional round steering wheel even for an extra charge. The front of the cabin of the updated Model X as a whole strongly resembles the Model S after restyling, which is natural.

Although the Tesla Model X is currently the flagship model of the brand, the delivery times for both trim levels on the US market are very long. The baseline version of the Long Range with two motors and drive on both axles, priced at under $ 100,000, will reach customers who now order it until September next year, while the Plaid version with three electric motors for $ 119,990 will arrive to US customers who order it now in July next year. At least for older versions, there is a priority in deliveries, which cannot but please the owners of the corresponding amount.