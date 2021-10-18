The Accounts Chamber named the risks for the growth of the Russian economy :: Economy :: RBC

The main figures of the Moscow budget for the next three years. Infographics



Another condition is investment of the liquid part of the NWF in excess of 7% of GDP already in 2022. However, the draft of the main directions of the Central Bank’s monetary policy does not take this into account. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, there is no data on how, for which projects and in what volumes the funds of the NWF will be directed, the Accounts Chamber points out. If investment is postponed, GDP growth will be lower, auditors warn.

The Accounts Chamber also doubts the accuracy of the Ministry of Economic Development’s forecasts for oil prices. “The values ​​of oil prices appear to be somewhat understated,” the document says. The basic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development assumes in 2022 the average price of Urals oil at $ 62.2 per barrel, in 2023 – $ 58.4, in 2024 – $ 55.7.

The Accounts Chamber notes that over the forecast horizon until 2024, the main risk for oil prices may be excessive growth in supply, which, if prices remain at a relatively high level for a long time (from $ 55 to $ 60 per barrel), can be supported by shale oil producers. On the other hand, by the middle of this year, oil reserves were already exhausted, which means that the fall in prices may be postponed due to market glut, the conclusion says.

“Also, in order to achieve the GDP growth rates declared in the medium-term forecast, it is necessary to effectively implement the measures envisaged by the state programs of the Russian Federation, national projects and strategic initiatives of the Government of the Russian Federation,” the Accounts Chamber said. At the same time, in order to reach the target rates of economic growth, these programs must be implemented in full. According to the auditors, this “creates risks of failure to achieve the projected GDP growth rates.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade told Forbes that the ministry’s forecast is well founded. According to the department, the incomes of Russians will increase targeted social payments. Property and business income will grow at an outstripping pace thanks to business support measures. The forecast for oil prices, follows from the response of the ministry, takes into account how the market evaluates the trajectory of prices, as well as the balance of supply and demand in the context of continuing coronavirus restrictions in the world. To achieve the investment forecast, NWF investments are required within the limits, added a ministry spokesman.

The Accounts Chamber also noted the risks of a shortfall in revenue to the federal budget. “Reserves of receipts for tax and non-tax revenues, taking into account the risks of income shortfall in 2022, may amount to 41 billion 26.2 million rubles, the risks of shortfall in income in 2023 – 891.1 million rubles, in 2024 – 1 billion 018.7 million rubles “, – said the auditors.

According to estimates by the Accounts Chamber, in 2022, federal budget expenditures will increase by 5 trillion 479.8 billion rubles, or 30.1%, compared to 2019, that is, from the period before the pandemic.

Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist of the financial company ING for Russia and the CIS, commenting on the forecasts of the Ministry of Economic Development, told RBC that the mid-term forecast of the Ministry of Economics paints a picture of stabilization after recovery growth in post-crisis 2021 against the backdrop of a calm external background. “Still, risks remain. Developed economies will have to get out of super-soft monetary policy. In this regard, there are prerequisites for a strengthening dollar and a decrease in risk appetite, respectively, the euro / dollar pair should be lower than it is now. threats on foreign markets, the ruble exchange rate will be weaker than indicated in the forecast, ”he said.

At the same time, the forecast (GDP and inflation) that is optimistic in terms of the real sector indicators may mean that the budget policy based on it is unlikely to be much tightened from the current level, the expert suggested. “Even if initially we are shown the draft budget, which is sufficiently restrained in terms of expenditures and aggressive in collecting revenues, then an adjustment towards easing may occur (for example, if inflation is higher and additional social spending is required),” Dolgin pointed out.