The bailiffs began to enforce 26 million rubles in fines from Facebook – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. The bailiffs began to enforce the collection of 26 million rubles from Facebook in fines, which the court imposed for the refusal of the management of this social network to remove information prohibited by the legislation of the Russian Federation. Information about this is posted in the electronic bank of enforcement proceedings of the FSSP RF.

As follows from the data of this bank, the bailiff service opened eight enforcement proceedings against Facebook for a total of 26 million rubles. All of them were opened on the basis of decisions of the 422nd World Court District of the Tagansky District of Moscow. This court has previously imposed several fines on Facebook for refusing to remove prohibited information.

Earlier it was reported that Facebook did not take advantage of the judicial delay and did not pay fines in the amount of 26 million rubles for refusing to remove prohibited content.

Due to the lack of information about the voluntary execution of the court decisions that entered into force on May 25, which Facebook Inc. administrative fines were imposed in the amount of 26 million rubles in eight cases for committing administrative offenses under Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (refusal to delete information, the deletion of which is mandatory in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation), orders were sent to the bailiff service to enforce court decisions.

Since February, Roskomnadzor has been drawing up administrative protocols in relation to social networks and instant messengers that have not removed calls, including to minors, to participate in unauthorized actions.