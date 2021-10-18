The bitcoin rate grew by 6% in less than a day and reached $ 62.5 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

On the evening of October 17, the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 58.9 thousand.After that, the quotes returned to growth

The price of bitcoin on the Binance crypto exchange increased by 6% in less than a day. Early in the morning on October 18, the value of the first cryptocurrency reached $ 62.3 thousand.At 9:40 Moscow time, the main digital asset is trading at $ 62.2 thousand per coin, and its capitalization is $ 1.17 billion, according to CoinGecko.

On the night of October 16, the price of bitcoin exceeded $ 62.9 thousand for the first time in six months. The last time the asset was traded at this level was in mid-April, when its value renewed its historical maximum at around $ 64.8 thousand.

After the rise in bitcoin price above $ 60 thousand, the capitalization of the digital asset market has renewed its all-time high above $ 2.6 trillion. The last time the cryptocurrency market capitalization renewed its all-time high in mid-May. Then the figure exceeded $ 2.55 trillion.

