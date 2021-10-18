The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog was found dead – Gazeta.Ru

Andrei Pavlov, brother of the Mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov, who died in August, was found dead, reports the Strana portal. According to the newspaper, the man’s body was found in his apartment. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

Mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov was found with a gunshot wound on the doorstep of his own house on August 15. Consequence is considering three versions of what happened – murder, suicide and careless handling of weapons.

Last week in Kiev was found dead Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Anton Polyakov, expelled from the party of Vladimir Zelensky “Servant of the People”. According to investigators, the parliamentarian felt bad when he was driving a taxi.

And on October 16 the special representative passed away Ukraine on the Transnistrian Settlement Viktor Kryzhanovsky. According to the investigation, he fell down the stairs and received a head injury.