https://ria.ru/20211018/brat-1755109159.html

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog was found dead, media reported

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog was found dead, media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog was found dead, media reported

The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov was found dead, writes “Strana.UA” with reference to its own sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T20: 41

2021-10-18T20: 41

2021-10-18T23: 35

in the world

Ukraine

Krivoy Rog

Dnipropetrovsk region

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150159/10/1501591073_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe6b8ea536fd2cad44e88335ebaa428.jpg

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The brother of the deceased mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov was found dead, writes “Strana.UA” with reference to its own sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. “Andriy Pavlov was found dead in his apartment,” the publication’s website says. stated that department officials are establishing the circumstances of the death of a 46-year-old man in Kryvyi Rih. His name and surname are not disclosed. “On October 18, the police received a message about the death of a 46-year-old man in one of the apartments in the Central-city district of the city of Krivoy Rog. According to preliminary information, there are no visible signs of violent death on the body of the deceased,” According to the department, the body was discovered by an acquaintance of the man who came to visit him. The day before, the deceased complained of health problems. Experts and an investigation team are working on the spot. After that, the body will be sent for a forensic medical examination. The mayor of Krivoy Rog Konstantin Pavlov was found shot dead on August 15 in the village of Volnoe, Dnipropetrovsk region. At first, the police opened a criminal case under the article “Intentional Murder”, but then rejected this version, replacing it with the assumption of suicide or incitement to suicide. President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky took personal control of the investigation of the case.

https://ria.ru/20210817/nesostykovka-1746022744.html

https://ria.ru/20210816/pavlov-1745867970.html

Ukraine

Krivoy Rog

Dnipropetrovsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150159/10/1501591073_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b804c03a0faf151683af054ef02b773.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, krivoy rog, dnipropetrovsk region, ukrainian ministry of internal affairs, vladimir zelensky