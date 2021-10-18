the chef of the cult restaurant USA from Ukraine

The restaurant menu has several options for borscht, as well as 10 types of dumplings… “Veselka” was founded back in 1954. Over the years of his patronage, Dmitry has treated Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Craig and many other stars of the American show business with Ukrainian dishes.

You will love THE BORŠČ: how the spouses from Kropyvnytskyi open a Ukrainian cuisine establishment in Prague

How Dmitry Martsenyuk became a chef

The choice of the profession of a cook was not conscious at first. A student from Vinnitsa region Dmitry Martsenyuk entered the international economic relations at the Kiev University of Tourism, Economics and Law.

There he met his classmate Evgeny Klopotenko, today already a well-known Ukrainian culinary expert and chef. Both international students after graduation began to study cooking.

Evgeny Klopotenko calls Dmitry today Ukrainian borscht ambassador in the USA.

Evgeny Klopotenko and Dmitry Martseniuk / Photo from the instagram page chefdimamartseniuk

Dmitry says that his first steps towards a professional kitchen began back while studying and living in a hostel.

The first experience in the kitchen was when I was cooking rice. I poured a whole pack of cereals into the pan, it boiled and increased in volume, and I had to fold it back and fold it back,

– recalls Martsenyuk.

Despite the fact that the guy now lives in New York, the best his gastronomic memories are from Ukraine… He calls borsch a magic dish, because each one always comes out differently, his own.

First trip to the USA

For the first time in the United States, Dmitry went as a student, during the summer holidays, to improve knowledge of English…

Then he found a job at a summer camp in the kitchen and learned in three months cook for 250 people…

When the young man managed to extend his visa, he decided to look for a job in the East Village, Ukrainian neighborhood in Manhattan.

About 30 years ago 70 percent of the district’s residents were Ukrainians, but now there are much fewer of them, although many of the institutions they founded remain:

church;

institute;

school;

bank;

Museum;

Ukrainian house, etc.

How Dmitry got to work at Veselka and became a chef

In the rating Ukrainian restaurant “Veselka” there were no vacancies, but the American owner took Dmitry to work anyway.

At first, the guy worked on blanks, for 2 years gained experience in all processes of the kitchen, and after 4 years I received documents and went to study at one of the best Culinary Schools of New York…

On your graduation Dmitry was promoted to chief in Veselka.

For 7 years I have been working as a chef, I manage all processes and a huge team, I have experience and connections. Our restaurant survived 9/11, several floods and the coronavirus,

– says Dmitry.

What is cooked in the restaurant

The bestseller of the Veselka restaurant, according to Dmitry, is dumplings. Chefs sculpt and sell them daily from 2 to 4 thousand pieces…

How dumplings are made in “Veselka” / Photo from the instagram page chefdimamartseniuk

In the United States, dumplings are boiled or deep-fried. The daily menu contains 7 types of this dish, and 3 more – with seasonal fillings. The most popular are:

with potatoes;

with meat;

with potatoes, cabbage and mushrooms;

with goat cheese and arugula;

sweet with cottage cheese and cherries.

In addition, the restaurant sells about 500 – 600 liters of Ukrainian borscht… Dmitry prepares lean, Christmas and cold variations of this dish.

90 percent of Veselka visitors are American, and there are not so many Ukrainians – 2 – 3 percent on weekdays and 7 – 8 percent on weekends.

How Sandra Bullock ate potato pancakes

In “Veselka” shoot a lot of American films… Although the restaurant is not located in the tourist or historical area of ​​the city, the premises are often rented for fabulous prices.

Last filmed “Ocean’s Eight“with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

There were 3 dishes on the table – pancakes with cottage cheese, pancakes and dumplings. According to the script, the heroine Bullock speaks and eats. There were dozens of takes, and in each she ate a piece of the dish. On the final take, she already ate a whole batch of potato pancakes,

– says Dmitry.

Local actors and journalists also come to the restaurant just to eat, outside working hours and without cameras.

Ready-made dumplings in Veselka / Photo from the instagram page chefdimamartseniuk