The competition of commandos for the right to wear a maroon beret ended in misunderstanding

Several skirmishes between the participants ended the competition for the right to wear maroon berets at the Rosgvardia training center in the Stavropol Territory. The official representative of the federal service Valery Gribakin said that there were no fights, and the soldiers of the special forces did not refuse to wear this insignia.

The footage released by witnesses suggests that the conflict in the Tambukan training center, where the competitions were held from October 11 to 15, still took place. According to some reports, it was provoked by the behavior of the natives of Chechnya, who were helped in every possible way during the passage of the route. The instructors eventually removed them from participation, but in the end, the head of the Main Directorate of the Special Forces of the Russian Guard, Igor Semilyak, had to separate the opponents, as can be judged from the recording.

“Indeed, any competition and competition, primarily with the participation of special forces, is always emotions. In this case, there were no fights, let alone a massive showdown. These are just emotions, and the strongest won,” said Gribakin.

In social networks, there were reports that the special forces of the 604th special forces center, in protest against the behavior of colleagues, who eventually all received maroon berets, decided to refuse to wear this insignia. However, Gribakin denied this information.

The founder of the tradition of passing tests for special forces to obtain a maroon beret, Sergei Lysyuk, promised to sort out the situation.