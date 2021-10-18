The controversial application was enriched by the “meme” currency: Markets: Economy: Lenta.ru

The scandalous American online broker Robinhood has publicly reported its earnings for the first time since the flop on the stock exchange. According to the company, cited by CNBC, almost a quarter of profits in the second quarter of 2021 came from operations with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency named after the meme.

Cryptocurrency transactions altogether accounted for 52 percent of the profits and enriched Robinhood by $ 223 million. In the first quarter, the figures were much more modest – 17 percent and $ 5 million. In addition, the application managed to earn twice as much on Dogecoin – in the second quarter, it accounted for 62 percent of the profit from the turnover of the cryptocurrency.

“The period from April to June 2021 was the first in the history of the company when the majority of new customers preferred cryptocurrency for the first transaction over stocks,” Robinhood said in a report.

In addition to Dogecoin, the Robinhood platform allows transactions with other digital currencies – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.

The rise in popularity of Dogecoin, created for the sake of a joke, is associated with the frequent mention of the currency by Elon Musk. In April, the head of Tesla on his Twitter called Dogecoin “the people’s cryptocurrency”, and later compared its image with Joan Miró’s painting “Barking a Dog at the Moon”. Both publications have led to a record rate rise.

Robinhood was founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. They wanted to make finance accessible to everyone, so they created an application that allows you to trade on the exchange without commissions. The company’s revenue comes from three sources – interest on the balances of clients’ funds, the sale of information about exchange orders to traders, and margin lending.

Over the years, the service has become popular with retail investors, but in 2021 it was embroiled in a GameStop stock scandal. Users of the social network Reddit wanted to harm large hedge funds and began to massively buy up shares of the company. Then the financial application suspended the ability to trade GameStop securities, which caused massive discontent – up to lawsuits.

At the end of July, online broker Robinhood entered the NASDAQ exchange, where it received an IPO valuation of $ 31.8 billion. The company put up 55 million shares for sale, which were traded at the lower end of the $ 38-42 range.

The first trading session of financial services was the worst among American companies of the same level. Robinhood shares fell below the IPO price and traded at $ 34.8.