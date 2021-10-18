The court recognized the “Male State” as an extremist organization

The court in Nizhny Novgorod, at the suit of the prosecutor’s office, recognized the “Male State” as an extremist organization and banned its activities on the territory of Russia.

The “male state” emerged as a public page of the blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov’s supporters on the VKontakte network. After this public was blocked, the blogger’s Telegram channel became the main platform for Pozdnyakov and his supporters, where it was also blocked a few days ago. Pozdnyakov claims to be in favor of patriarchy and against the ideas of feminism.

The report from the court was conducted by “Mediazona”. At the trial, a certificate about the organization, drawn up by the Center for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Center “E”), was read out. The Center described the “Male State” as “a radical patriarchy, the goal of which is to change the constitutional order,” opposing the current political regime.

Supporters of the “Male State” oppose the ideas of feminism and tolerance. They often threatened with violence, organized harassment of women and LGBT people. In 2018, Pozdnyakov was sentenced in Russia to a two-year suspended sentence for incitement to hatred of women. He went abroad, the court subsequently overturned the sentence.

This year, supporters of the “Male State” launched high-profile attacks on the Internet, in particular, on the restaurants “Yobidooyobi” and “Tanuki” – for advertising with the participation of blacks. In addition to negative comments on the Web, they made online orders and refused to pay for them, and also subjected the restaurant chain’s website to DDOS attacks. As a result, Yobidoyobi deleted the photo that Pozdnyakov did not like and apologized, while Tanuki refused to apologize and delete its content.

In July this year, Dozhd TV presenter (recognized as a foreign agent) Anna Mongait reported the threats on social media after she interviewed a same-sex couple on the cover of Elle magazine for the Women Above program. Supporters of the “Male State” called her “creature” and advised her to “walk and look around.” One of the users threatened Mongait to “stab the children” and demanded a public apology, “otherwise gifts will start flying through the window at night”, signing a message “hello from MG”.