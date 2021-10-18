The court sentenced a woman to a colony for extortion from Tarzan ₽2 million :: Society :: RBC

Antonina Savvidis

(Photo: moscowcourts / Telegram)



The Tagansky court in Moscow found Antonina Savvidis guilty of extortion of 2 million rubles. from bodybuilder Sergei Glushko, known under the pseudonym Tarzan. This was reported by the joint press service of the capital’s courts in Telegram.

“A punishment has been imposed in the form of imprisonment <...> for a term of five years with serving the sentence in a general regime correctional colony,” the press service said in a statement.

The article, according to which the woman was accused (paragraph “b”, part 3 of article 163 of the Criminal Code), provides for imprisonment from seven to 15 years. As the judge pointed out, in relation to the accused, they also applied the article on the imposition of a lighter punishment, which is provided for by law (article 64 of the Criminal Code). This article is used in the presence of “exceptional circumstances”, they can be, in particular, the goals and motives of the offense, the role of the perpetrator in the crime or assistance to the investigation.

In Gelendzhik, police were put on the wanted list for extortion of 1.7 million rubles.



At the end of November last year, two women were detained on charges of extorting money from Tarzan. The interlocutor of TASS said that the detainees threatened the bodybuilder to publish discrediting information. The communication between women and Tarzan was carried out in correspondence, he was threatened with the distribution of photographs and videos, the source of the TV channel specified.