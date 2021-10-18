The CSTO has increased the number of participants in maneuvers in Tajikistan to 4 thousand :: Politics :: RBC

In the large-scale maneuvers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Tajikistan, which will take place near the border with Afghanistan, 4 thousand servicemen will take part, Interfax reports with reference to press center for exercises.

“Four thousand people and more than 500 pieces of equipment will take part in the special exercises” Echelon-2021 “,” Search-2021 “and the joint exercise” Interaction-2021 “held in the Republic of Tajikistan as part of the CSTO operational-strategic exercise” Combat Brotherhood – 2021 “, – reported in the press center.

The agency notes that earlier the commander of the Central Military District (CVD), Alexander Lapin, said that more than 2.7 thousand servicemen and over 500 pieces of equipment would take part in the three CSTO exercises. According to him, the basis of the Russian contingent in the exercises will be the units of the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan.

In early August, 20 km from the border with Afghanistan, joint exercises of Russian, Tajik and Uzbek armed forces began. Later, artillerymen of the Russian military base in Tajikistan conducted firing practice at the Sambuli mountain range amid the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan.