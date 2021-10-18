The cyclone on Sakhalin led to a blackout and human casualties :: Society :: RBC

A cyclone in northern Sakhalin left 18 settlements without electricity and claimed the lives of two people. Flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk were also partially delayed due to bad weather

Cyclone aftermath

(Photo: Sakh.com / VK)



A powerful cyclone passed on Sakhalin, as a result, 18 settlements were left without electricity, flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk were delayed, two people died because of the falling roof.

According to the local edition Sakhalin.info, the victims were crushed on the street by debris of the roof, which was blown away by a strong wind. “In Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, two people died during the rampant of the elements. This is a great grief, “said the Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko during a meeting dedicated to the elimination of the consequences of a cyclone. The governor’s press service, RIA Novosti reports, indicated that the families of the victims would be paid 500 thousand rubles each.

Bad weather left 18 settlements without electricity. On the morning of October 18, 10 thousand people were left without electricity, mainly residents of the Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky and Tymovsky districts. In the Okha district, due to the consequences of bad weather, schools are working remotely, kindergartens and other social institutions are working in the regular mode. Classes in schools of the Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky and Nogliki districts are organized remotely. Kindergartens are open.