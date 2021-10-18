The exchange price of gas in Europe increased by more than 20% :: Economy :: RBC

RBC sent a request to the press service of Gazprom.

In October, Gazprom also did not book additional capacity for gas transit through Ukraine, and in September it booked only 4.3% of the proposed capacity. In addition, Gazprom booked 31.4 million cubic meters for November. m per day out of 89 million cubic meters proposed at the auction. m per day of capacities for pumping gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland.

The exchange price of gas in Europe in the fall broke a record of $ 1900. The US and the EU believe that the market could have been influenced by Russia, in particular by Gazprom. In particular, a group of MEPs suspected the company that it intends to take advantage of the situation in order to obtain permission to launch the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline before the approval of German and European regulators.

In “Gazprom”, commenting on these accusations, they stated that the volume of supplied gas corresponds to the signed contracts. “The company continues to supply gas at a level close to its historically record high,” they added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, urged not to shift responsibility for the gas situation “from a sore head to a healthy one.” According to him, the rise in prices in Europe was the result of a shortage of electricity, and not vice versa. This deficit, in turn, arose due to a decrease in production at wind farms, the president said. The cold winter emptied European storage facilities, and European players did not rush to pump, relying on the spot, Putin said.