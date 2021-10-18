The exchange price of gas in Europe increased by more than 20% :: Economy :: RBC

Cornelius Chandler
RBC sent a request to the press service of Gazprom.

In October, Gazprom also did not book additional capacity for gas transit through Ukraine, and in September it booked only 4.3% of the proposed capacity. In addition, Gazprom booked 31.4 million cubic meters for November. m per day out of 89 million cubic meters proposed at the auction. m per day of capacities for pumping gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland.

The exchange price of gas in Europe in the fall broke a record of $ 1900. The US and the EU believe that the market could have been influenced by Russia, in particular by Gazprom. In particular, a group of MEPs suspected the company that it intends to take advantage of the situation in order to obtain permission to launch the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline before the approval of German and European regulators.

Novak called the calls of European politicians to refuse gas a “hype”

Photo: Marijan Murat / dpa / Global Look Press

In “Gazprom”, commenting on these accusations, they stated that the volume of supplied gas corresponds to the signed contracts. “The company continues to supply gas at a level close to its historically record high,” they added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, urged not to shift responsibility for the gas situation “from a sore head to a healthy one.” According to him, the rise in prices in Europe was the result of a shortage of electricity, and not vice versa. This deficit, in turn, arose due to a decrease in production at wind farms, the president said. The cold winter emptied European storage facilities, and European players did not rush to pump, relying on the spot, Putin said.

