The expert expects the growth of the cost of Ethereum in the coming days

MOSCOW, October 18 – PRIME. Cryptocurrency Ethereum against the background of the continuation of the upward movement can reach the level of 4.38 thousand dollars in the coming days, the leading strategist of EXANTE Janis Kivkulis told RIA Novosti.

Bitcoin fixes above $ 62 thousand

“In the coming days, the continuation of the bullish trend is likely, especially for Ethereum, which has two more psychological milestones ahead – the September record of $ 4,000 and the May record of $ 4,38,000. It is likely to reach the second of the levels,” the expert predicts.

Kivkulis recalled that the SEC (US Securities Commission) approved a futures-based crypto fund. He stressed that the first US cryptocurrency fund should be launched this week. “Approval expectations have fueled rallies in recent weeks as ETFs (ed. – Exchange Traded Funds), approved by the US regulator, should open a broad path for investors to the asset,” he adds.

The expert notes that the news allowed the cryptocurrency market to reach a capitalization of $ 2.5 trillion, and bitcoin rose to $ 62 thousand, just slightly short of the April highs located at $ 64.9 thousand.

The expert named the optimal price for buying bitcoin

Kivkulis predicts that against the background of continued growth in bitcoin and Ethereum quotes, the capitalization of the crypto market could reach a record $ 2.6 trillion. The expert recommends that market participants, when bitcoin reaches $ 65 thousand, and Ethereum – $ 4.38 thousand, take profit and not get carried away with a bullish game.

By 11.57 Moscow time, bitcoin on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance grew by 1.8%, to 61.76 thousand dollars, Ethereum decreased in price by 1.65%, trading near the level of 3.83 thousand dollars. The dynamics are given per day.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.