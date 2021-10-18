The expert explained why bitcoin will not replace gold

MOSCOW, October 4 – PRIME. Bitcoin is not a real competitor to gold. This opinion was expressed by the general director of the largest Russian gold mining company “Polyus” Pavel Grachev in an interview with RBC.

“If desired, they can be compared, but, of course, their nature is very different,” – said the top manager.

Grachev stressed that bitcoin was created precisely as a tool for calculations, and not as a means of accumulating and preserving capital.

“The owners of bitcoins or its issuers are trying with all their might to equate bitcoin with gold, to position it as an instrument of accumulation and preservation, which, of course, is not very successful against the background of the volatility of this instrument,” he said, adding that gold itself is “quasi -money”.

The top manager is confident that “Bitcoin and gold are not competitors to each other in the long run.” They have, according to Grachev, completely different groups of investors, which over time will increasingly move away from each other.

The head of Polyus also said that he himself does not have bitcoins: “I don’t even know where to buy them.” And gold – too: according to the top manager, “while its purchase in Russia is subject to VAT, it makes no sense to invest in the purchase of physical metal, it is easier to buy shares in a gold company.”

Nevertheless, Grachev owns 0.3218% of Polyus. This package is worth about $ 71 million on the London Stock Exchange.