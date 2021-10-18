The families of the Sakhalin residents who died in the collapse of the roof will be paid 500 thousand rubles each. :: Society :: RBC

Meeting of the Committee for Emergency Situations, dedicated to the elimination of the consequences of a cyclone in the north of Sakhalin.

Relatives of two Sakhalin residents who died in a roof collapse due to bad weather will be paid 500 thousand rubles each. This was reported by the press service of the governor of the Sakhalin region.

“One million rubles for the provision of one-time material assistance to the families of the victims was allocated from the reserve fund of the government of the Sakhalin region. The funds will be transferred to the recipients’ accounts in the near future, ”it was reported.

In addition, Governor Valery Limarenko ordered to restore the collapsed roof in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky. Materials for this will be allocated from the material reserve of the region, they explained there. To coordinate the work, the Minister of Housing and Communal Services Natalia Kuprina was sent to the scene.

Earlier, Sakhalin.info reported that on Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsk Street, two people were crushed by debris from the roof, which was blown off by a strong wind. “During the revelry of the elements, two people were killed. This is a great grief, “- said Limarenko during a meeting dedicated to the elimination of the consequences of a cyclone.